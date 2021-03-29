Fire destroys house on Sandfiddler Road in Virginia Beach

House fire in the 3300 block of Sandfiddler Road in Virginia Beach on March 29, 2021. (Photo courtesy: VBFD)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters were called to the 3300 block of Sandfiddler Road in the Sandbridge section of Virginia Beach early Monday morning.

Crews with the Virginia Beach Fire Department, along with U.S. Navy Mid-Atlantic Fire and Rescue Engine 33, responded to the scene around 3 a.m.

They arrived to find heavy fire coming from a home.

There were high winds at the time of the fire, officials said.

The fire was called under control at 4:32 a.m. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation.

House fire in the 3300 block of Sandfiddler Road in Virginia Beach on March 29, 2021. (Photo courtesy: VBFD)

In January, firefighters were called to fight a fire in this same block that destroyed a home.