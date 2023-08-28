VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Fire Department is looking into what caused a boat to go up in flames early Monday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m., crews were called to the 4100 block of Hermitage Point, in the Bayside/Thoroughgood neighborhood, for the report of a fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a boat anchored at the end of the dock.

Around 3:50 a.m., fire crews had knocked down the flames and were able to clear the scene around 5 a.m.

Officials say the fire caused extensive damage to a 37 foot Grady White boat. Flames and radiant heat also damaged the dock, a jet ski and lift.

No one was hurt in the fire.