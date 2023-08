VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A fire gutted a home and damaged two others next to it on Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach.

It happened at 2237 Speckled Rock Lane, off Princess Anne Road near Landstown Middle School.

The home at 2237 Speckled Rock Lane in Virginia Beach that was severely damaged and one of the homes next to it that was damaged. (Courtesy of VBFD)

Firefighters say the call came in at 12:47 a.m. and the fire was marked under control at 1:28.

At least two people were displaced and the homes on both sides were also damaged.

The cause is still under investigation.