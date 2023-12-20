VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a residential fire early Wednesday night.

Fire crews say that on Dec. 20 at approximately 12:26 a.m., they were called to a residential fire on the 900 block of Maitland Drive in the Ocean Lakes area of Virginia Beach. The fire was reported to be out by 1:24 a.m.

VB Maitland Dr. fire (Courtesy: VBFD)

Officials say that one man was transported to a local hospital with burn and inhalation injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Three men, one bird and one service dog were displaced by the fire, and Red Cross is working to assist the residents. The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.