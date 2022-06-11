VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at the Freedom Shooting Range in Virginia Beach.

Officials tell 10 On Your Side that the fire broke out around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday in the range that’s located on Virginia Beach Boulevard, near North Witchduck Road.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found heavy black smoke coming from vents on the roof.

Freedom Outdoors shooting range fire (photo: WAVY/Tim Moreau)

Freedom Outdoors shooting range fire (photo: WAVY/Tim Moreau)

Freedom Outdoors shooting range fire (photo: WAVY/Tim Moreau)

Freedom Outdoors shooting range fire (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

Freedom Outdoors shooting range fire (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

Freedom Outdoors shooting range fire (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

Firefighters are working to extinguish the two-alarm fire from both the roof and inside the range.

Four people were evaluated by first responders on the scene, but none required further treatment. Seven others refused treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more, including if anyone was injured.