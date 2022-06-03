*The video above was sent to 10 On Your Side by a viewer.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A large fire has broken out at the Days Inn near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
Officials tell 10 On Your Side that the fire started around 5:20 p.m. on Friday at the hotel in the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they determined a room caught on fire. It was unoccupied at the time.
No injuries were reported.
This hotel is owned by Linwood Branch, a Virginia Beach City Councilmember.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.