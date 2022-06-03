*The video above was sent to 10 On Your Side by a viewer.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A large fire has broken out at the Days Inn near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

Officials tell 10 On Your Side that the fire started around 5:20 p.m. on Friday at the hotel in the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they determined a room caught on fire. It was unoccupied at the time.

  • Oceanfront Days Inn fire (photo: WAVY viewer)
  • Oceanfront Days Inn fire (photo: WAVY viewer)
  • Oceanfront Days Inn fire (photo: WAVY viewer)

No injuries were reported.

This hotel is owned by Linwood Branch, a Virginia Beach City Councilmember.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.