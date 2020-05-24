Fire breaks out at NAS Oceana commissary overnight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to an overnight fire at the NAS Oceana commissary.

Reports say the call for the fire came in just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Oceana Boulevard.

According to authorities, there were no injuries reported following the fire.

No further information has been released.

