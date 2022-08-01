A fire broke out at the Hampton Roads Sanitation District’s Atlantic Treatment Plant on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach on Sunday night.

Barbara A. Morrison with the VBFD says firefighters were first dispatched around 5:50 p.m. and had the fire under control just after 6:30 p.m. It was fully out by 6:36 p.m.

Photos provided by Morrison show the fire was based around a large duct at the plant. No injuries were reported.

Smoke from the fire at the HRSD plant (Courtesy of Virginia Beach Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and it’s unclear at this time how much it impacts operations at the plant.