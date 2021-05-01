Fire at Dam Neck and Holland roads in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a fire Saturday evening at Dam Neck Road and Holland Road in Virginia Beach.

The call came in reporting the fire just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dispatchers did not immediately have information on what specifically was on fire as of 8 p.m.

Photos from WAVY viewers show a large plume of dark smoke in the area. A video showed ash falling onto cars driving near the fire.

One video from WAVY viewer Mark Salinas shows a structure engulfed in flames and surrounded by trees. It wasn’t clear what type of structure it was based on the video.

  • (Photo courtesy: Facebook user Ern IE De)
  • (Photo courtesy: Nicole Goffigan)
  • (Photo courtesy: Bridget Gargin)
  • (Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer)

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10