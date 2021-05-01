Fire at Dam Neck and Holland roads in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a fire Saturday evening at Dam Neck Road and Holland Road in Virginia Beach.
The call came in reporting the fire just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Dispatchers did not immediately have information on what specifically was on fire as of 8 p.m.
Photos from WAVY viewers show a large plume of dark smoke in the area. A video showed ash falling onto cars driving near the fire.
One video from WAVY viewer Mark Salinas shows a structure engulfed in flames and surrounded by trees. It wasn’t clear what type of structure it was based on the video.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.