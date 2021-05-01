Fire at Dam Neck and Holland roads in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a fire Saturday evening at Dam Neck Road and Holland Road in Virginia Beach.

The call came in reporting the fire just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dispatchers did not immediately have information on what specifically was on fire as of 8 p.m.

Photos from WAVY viewers show a large plume of dark smoke in the area. A video showed ash falling onto cars driving near the fire.

One video from WAVY viewer Mark Salinas shows a structure engulfed in flames and surrounded by trees. It wasn’t clear what type of structure it was based on the video.

