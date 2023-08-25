VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center invited guests to learn the roles pollinators play at the new seasonal exhibit from Sept. 24-Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The exhibit, Amazing Pollinators, was created by Minotaur Mazes to immerse guests into the world of a pollinator and plant relationships, according to a press release. Designed as a maze, attendees must think like a pollinator, and face challenges a pollinator may experience. There are 48 survival missions featuring animals such as birds, butterflies, moths, etc.

Courtesy: Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center Courtesy: Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center Courtesy: Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center

The exhibit will also have several themed-based games such as: invasive species shuffle board, mutualism dominoes, mason bee mancala, etc. The exhibit is included in the Aquarium’s admission. Guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite pollinator costume.

Buy tickets and view exhibit information by clicking here.