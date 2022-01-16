Fighting cancer one swing at a time: Dodgers player and VB native Chris Taylor hosts fundraising event in fight against pediatric cancer

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Chris Taylor watches his two-run home run in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of baseball’s National League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Pujols scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Los Angeles Dodgers player and Virginia Beach-native Chris Taylor hosted a fundraising event, “Driving for Hope,” Sunday at Top Golf to benefit CHKD and the Roc Solid Foundation.

Everything raised at Sunday’s event goes to help support the fight against pediatric cancer.



Taylor’s passion for the cause came in 2017 when a close childhood friend Kyle Profilet was diagnosed with bone cancer. Kyle lost his battle with cancer in 2019.



Then, Taylor’s young neighbor, Dalton Fox, also lost a battle with Ewing’s sarcoma.



“Even though we lost Kyle and Dalto, there are so many other kids who can be saved,” says Taylor.

“I’m thankful to be able to help make a difference.”

“Virginia Beach is obviously close to my heart. I went to Cox High School and the University of Virginia, but you know, I have sort of gotten to the point, my whole life I’ve focused on baseball and that’s been the priority. I’ve finally established myself to a point where I’ve created this platform for myself and I feel like it’s my duty to use it for good.”

Taylor hopes this is the first of many “Driving for Hope” events.