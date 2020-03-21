Fifth case of coronavirus confirmed in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Health Department confirmed its fifth case of coronavirus on March 16.
The patient is a 49-year-old male that recently traveled internationally to a high-risk area affected by the virus.
After returning home from travel, he followed proper self-isolation guidelines. Once he developed symptoms, he contacted health officials where he was tested at a private laboratory.
This case has been included in VDH official numbers.
The full release can be read here.
