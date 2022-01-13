Female found dead near Pollypine Drive in Virginia Beach Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating after a female was found dead near Pollypine Drive and Greensdale Road Thursday.

Police received a call around 4:30 a.m. reporting a female appeared deceased in the area.

Officers arrived and confirmed she was dead.

Police didn’t say whether the death was considered suspicious, or where the female was found. They also did not give her age.

As of 10 a.m., police had not yet identified the female.

