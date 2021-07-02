Feeder lanes on north side of Laskin Road to permanently close

Virginia Beach

Business access to be extended to mainline Laskin Road

VDOT image

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some of the feeder lanes on busy Laskin Road in Virginia Beach will soon close permanently.

VDOT issued a news release advising drivers that crews could close the lanes on the north side of Laskin Road between Republic Road and First Colonial Road as soon as Tuesday, July 6. When this happens, the access to the businesses within the feeder lane closure will be extended to mainline Laskin Road, allowing westbound motorists to turn directly into and out of the businesses.

This change is part of the construction on the Laskin Road Bridge Replacement and Widening Project.

The work is weather-dependent, so the schedule is subject to change.

Click here for project updates.

