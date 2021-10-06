Federal contractor Aecom to pay $205K in back wages, interest to Black applicants for allegations of hiring discrimination at VB location

In this May 7, 2020, photo, the entrance to the Labor Department is seen near the Capitol in Washington. The record unemployment rate reflects a nation ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, the economic devastation upending the presidential campaign and forcing President Donald Trump to overcome historic headwinds to win a second term. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An infrastructure consulting firm is expected to pay $205K in back wages to resolve allegations of hiring discrimination at its location in Virginia Beach.

In a release from the U.S. Department of Labor, officials say the department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs and infrastructure consulting firm Aecom Management Services have entered into an “Early Resolution Conciliation Agreement” to resolve claims of hiring discrimination which began in 2018.

According to the release, an OFCCP compliance evaluation alleged that from Jan. 1, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2019, Aecom discriminated in its hiring practices against Black applicants for aircraft worker positions at its location in Virginia Beach.



Per the OFCCP, Executive Order 11246 prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Aecom, which is based in Germantown, Maryland, employs more than 34,000 people across the country and performs work in 105 foreign countries and territories.



The firm currently holds $1.5 billion in numerous federal contracts with several government agencies, including the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and the National Aeronautics & Space Administration.



As part of the agreement between the firm and the department of labor, Aecom has agreed to pay $205,000 in back wages and interest to 67 affected Black applicants to resolve the allegations.

Applicants who believe they were affected by the allegations during the investigative period of Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2019 can use OFCCP’s Class Member Locator to learn more about this and other settlements.