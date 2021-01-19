FBI: Virginia Beach man arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol attack

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach fishing charter captain is facing charges in connection with the attack on the Capitol on January 6 has turned himself in to authorities.

A spokesperson from the FBI tells 10 On Your Side that Jacob Hiles has turned himself in to FBI Tuesday morning.



On January 15, three charges were filed against Hiles, who also goes by Jake Hiles on social media. Hiles is with Matador Charters, a Virginia Beach charter fishing company.

According to a criminal complaint, all charges are related to the January 6 incident at the Capitol. They include:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building

Court documents revealing evidence against Hiles show numerous Facebook posts, selfies, and videos connected to events at the Capitol.

Jakes Hiles posted on his Facebook page during the riots. (U.S. District Court District of Columbia)

The criminal complaint says on January 6, Hiles posted around 1:10 p.m. stating, “After being tear-gassed for an hour, we entered the Capitol, thousands of us. The FBI shot and killed a woman in front of us. We followed the trail of her blood out of the building.”

Then, documents reveal that later that evening, he took to Facebook again writing in part, “I’m not a smoker AT ALL, but when the cop asks you if you are gonna hit that, I ain’t gunna let it.”

Paperwork says attached to this post was a “selfie” style video of Hiles inside the U.S. Capitol building with a group of people.

Investigators say in the video, Hiles appears to smoke an unidentified substance.

In addition to court paperwork, research put together by George Washington University shows Hiles, among dozens of others, involved in federal and non-federal cases related to the Capitol Hill siege.

