Father charged with murder in infant’s 2019 death in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A father has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his infant child in December 2019 in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police announced Tuesday that 23-year-old La’Shaun Quintae Holloway had been indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 20 on charges of second-degree murder and felony child neglect.

He was served on the charges in Chesapeake City Jail, where he is in custody on other unrelated criminal charges, police said.

The charges stem from an incident Dec. 20, 2019. Police responded to the 2100 block of Woodcock Lane in Virginia Beach around 10:40 a.m. for an infant who was found unresponsive.

First responders and hospital staff provided life-saving measures on the infant, but they died from their injuries two days later, on Dec. 22, 2019.

The news release from police Tuesday didn’t give information on the infant’s age, gender, or injuries.

Chesapeake City Jail records indicate Holloway is in custody on numerous charges from Chesapeake and Norfolk, including gross, wanton or reckless care for a child; drug-related charges; probation violation; failure to stop for police; failure to report damage to property; and other drug-related charges. The charges mostly stem from an incident on March 22, which is when he was booked into jail.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

