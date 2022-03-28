VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police said a fire that left a person dead last week is being investigated as a homicide.

The fire happened Thursday in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive in the Campus East section of the city. The call reporting the blaze came in at 7:30 p.m.

Police said the homicide unit is investigating a homicide at the address but declined to release any further information due to the active investigation.

Neighbors told 10 On Your Side the person who died in the home was a woman in her 30s who had lived in the neighborhood for a couple of years.

A pet also died that night at the home.

VBPD said on Friday the incident was being investigated as a “suspicious death.”