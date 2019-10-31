Fatal three-vehicle accident closes all eastbound lanes on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A three-vehicle accident resulting in fatality has caused all eastbound lanes to close on I-264 in Virginia Beach early Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police Reconstruction and Motor Carrier have been called to the scene after a three-vehicle accident resulted in a fatality in the eastbound lanes of I-264 at Independence Boulevard around 5 o’clock Thursday morning.

#BreakingNews Update: One person died in this three car crash on 264EB headed toward the Oceanfront. State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya says the road will remain closed for some time. Tune in for Madison Glassman's traffic reports that continue right now on FOX43. https://t.co/qjNFUL3upG — Katie Collett (@KatieCollettTV) October 31, 2019

Authorities are advising viewers of possible delays.

The incident is still under investigation.

Stay updated on WAVY.com for the latest.