Fatal three-vehicle accident closes all eastbound lanes on I-264 in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A three-vehicle accident resulting in fatality has caused all eastbound lanes to close on I-264 in Virginia Beach early Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police Reconstruction and Motor Carrier have been called to the scene after a three-vehicle accident resulted in a fatality in the eastbound lanes of I-264 at Independence Boulevard around 5 o’clock Thursday morning.

Authorities are advising viewers of possible delays.

The incident is still under investigation.

