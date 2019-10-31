Fatal three-vehicle accident closes all eastbound lanes on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A three-vehicle accident resulting in fatality has caused all eastbound lanes to close on I-264 in Virginia Beach early Thursday morning.
Virginia State Police Reconstruction and Motor Carrier have been called to the scene after a three-vehicle accident resulted in a fatality in the eastbound lanes of I-264 at Independence Boulevard around 5 o’clock Thursday morning.
Authorities are advising viewers of possible delays.
The incident is still under investigation.
