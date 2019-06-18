Fatal stabbing in Va. Beach stemmed from domestic incident; no charges filed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A weekend stabbing that led to the death of a Virginia Beach man stemmed from a domestic incident, police say.

Virginia Beach police said officers responded to Reflections Drive in the Lynnhaven area Saturday morning, and found 18-year-old Jaron Henderson, suffering from a life-threatening stab wound to his torso.

Henderson later died at an area hospital.

Police said in an update on Tuesday the person who stabbed Henderson was acting in self defense.

No criminal charges will be filed in the case, according to police.