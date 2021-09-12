Fatal single-vehicle crash closes Virginia Beach Blvd. near Fountain Drive in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are responding to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard.
According to dispatch, the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m, in the westbound lanes in the 2000 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. near Fountain Drive.
All westbound lanes of Virginia Beach Blvd. are currently closed.
