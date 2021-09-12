Fatal single-vehicle crash closes Virginia Beach Blvd. near Fountain Drive in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are responding to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

According to dispatch, the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m, in the westbound lanes in the 2000 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. near Fountain Drive.

VBPD on scene of a single vehicle, fatal crash in the 2000 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. westbound Virginia Beach Blvd. is shut down at Fountain Drive. More to follow when additional information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/7G38sUsEir — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) September 12, 2021

All westbound lanes of Virginia Beach Blvd. are currently closed.

