VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One man is dead following a shooting in Virginia Beach Friday morning.

Virginia Beach police say were notified of a shooting in the 5200 block of Princess Anne Road, near Singleton Way and South Witchduck Road.

At the location, police found a male who was shot.

The male was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

10 On Your Side is still working to find out when the incident occurred, and the circumstances behind the shooting.

There is no additional information to release at this time.