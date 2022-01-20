Fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach say a person died Thursday night after a pedestrian-involved crash.

The crash happened at 12th Street and Pacific Avenue, police said. They did not give a time of the incident.

The Virginia Beach Police Department Traffic Safety Unit was on scene investigating as of 9 p.m.

The road was closed in that area, but reopened by 9:05 p.m., police said.

