Fatal pedestrian crash on Northampton Boulevard in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was killed Tuesday night in a pedestrian-involved crash in Virginia Beach.

Police said the crash happened in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard. Dispatchers said the call came in at 11:06 p.m.

Police tweeted just before midnight and said the westbound lanes of the road would be shut down for several hours at Baker Road.

Police said the car involved stayed on scene.

