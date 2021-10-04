Fatal multi-vehicle crash on N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach; road closed

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fatal crash on N. Great neck Road in Virginia Beach Oct. 4, 2021.
(Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality Monday night in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police responded to the crash around 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North Great Neck Road near Shorehaven Drive.

North Great Neck Road was shut down as of 7:20 p.m. and traffic was being rerouted.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Police said drivers should use caution in the area.

More details will be released by police as information becomes available.

  • Fatal crash on N. Great neck Road in Virginia Beach Oct. 4, 2021. (Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer)
  • Fatal crash on N. Great neck Road in Virginia Beach Oct. 4, 2021. (WAVY photo/Kevin Romm) (Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer)
  • Fatal crash on N. Great neck Road in Virginia Beach Oct. 4, 2021. (WAVY photo/Kevin Romm) (Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer)

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10