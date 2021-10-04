Fatal multi-vehicle crash on N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach; road closed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality Monday night in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police responded to the crash around 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North Great Neck Road near Shorehaven Drive.

North Great Neck Road was shut down as of 7:20 p.m. and traffic was being rerouted.

Police said drivers should use caution in the area.

More details will be released by police as information becomes available.

Fatal crash on N. Great neck Road in Virginia Beach Oct. 4, 2021. (Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer)

Fatal crash on N. Great neck Road in Virginia Beach Oct. 4, 2021. (WAVY photo/Kevin Romm) (Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer)

Fatal crash on N. Great neck Road in Virginia Beach Oct. 4, 2021. (WAVY photo/Kevin Romm) (Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer)

