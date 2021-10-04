Fatal multi-vehicle crash on N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach; road closed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality Monday night in Virginia Beach.
Virginia Beach police responded to the crash around 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North Great Neck Road near Shorehaven Drive.
North Great Neck Road was shut down as of 7:20 p.m. and traffic was being rerouted.
Police said drivers should use caution in the area.
More details will be released by police as information becomes available.
