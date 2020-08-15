Fatal motorcycle crash on Princess Anne Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a motorcycle crash resulted in a fatality Friday night.
Police say the crash happened on Princess Anne Road near Cheyenne Road.
The call reporting the crash came in at 9:16 p.m., dispatchers said.
As of 10:15 p.m., eastbound traffic on Princess Anne Road was being diverted at Parliament Drive. One westbound lane was open.
Police will release more information as it comes available.
