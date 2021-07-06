Fatal motorcycle crash closes Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A fatal motorcycle crash closed Princess Anne Road in both directions Tuesday night.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened in the 1500 block of Princess Anne Road. Dispatchers said the call came in just before 6 p.m.

Traffic was expected to be closed in both directions for an extended period of time, police said around 6:30 p.m.

Traffic was being diverted onto Pleasant Ridge Road and N Muddy Creek.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

VBPD on scene of a single vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash in the 1500 block of Princess Anne Road. Princess Anne Rd will be closed in both directions for an extended time. Traffic is being diverted onto Pleasant Ridge Rd. And N Muddy Creek. pic.twitter.com/f0yMaSUOJ4 — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) July 6, 2021