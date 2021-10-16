Fatal motorcycle crash closes northbound lanes of Oceana Blvd. in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are responding to a fatal motorcycle crash.
According to dispatch, the incident happened around 4:35 p.m. in the 600 block of Oceana Boulevard. Drivers are being diverted down Bells Road to Birdneck Road during the investigation.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the incident.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.