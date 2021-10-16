Fatal motorcycle crash closes northbound lanes of Oceana Blvd. in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are responding to a fatal motorcycle crash.

According to dispatch, the incident happened around 4:35 p.m. in the 600 block of Oceana Boulevard. Drivers are being diverted down Bells Road to Birdneck Road during the investigation.

