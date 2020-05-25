Police investigating fatal crash on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a fatal crash on Shore Drive that left one dead and others with injuries on Sunday night.

The call came in just after 7:30 p.m. for a “serious crash” in the 5300 block of Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.

Police officials said a silver Chrysler minivan was traveling eastbound and crossed the center median striking a white Mitsubishi SUV that was traveling in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the minivan was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since died, according to officials.

The three occupants of the Mitsubishi were transported to local hospitals with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

All eastbound and westbound lanes on Shore Drive were closed from Kimball Circle to Lake Shore Drive, but have since reopened.

This crash remains under investigation.