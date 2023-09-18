VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A fatality was reported in a crash in Virginia Beach on Monday morning.

Virginia Beach police tell WAVY a 29-year-old man died from the injuries he received in the crash.

The northbound lanes of S Independence Blvd. between Dahlia Drive and Nesbitt Drive were closed to traffic for several hours, with detours in place. The road reopened around 2:15 p.m.

Police dispatch confirmed it received the first call about the crash at S. Independence Blvd. and Dahlia Dr. at 9:45 a.m.

Images from the scene showed a motorcycle in the road. WAVY has reached out to police for more information.

Police on the scene of a fatal crash investigation at S Independence Blvd. and Dahlia Drive on Sept. 18, 2023. (WAVY Photo)

