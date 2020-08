VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are currently on the scene of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Saturday evening.

The crash happened in the 5400 block of Princess Anne Road.

The single occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Traffic is being diverted at Coventry and no further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story.