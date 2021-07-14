Fatal crash on N Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Beach Police Generic_1524974050710.jpg.jpg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police said a man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened in the 3000 block of N. Lynnhaven Road. Police did not say what time it was reported.

The man driving the vehicle — the only occupant — was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services crews.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Traffic on N. Lynnhaven Road was going to be rerouted, police said around 10:20 p.m.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10