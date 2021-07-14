Fatal crash on N Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police said a man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened in the 3000 block of N. Lynnhaven Road. Police did not say what time it was reported.

The man driving the vehicle — the only occupant — was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services crews.

Traffic on N. Lynnhaven Road was going to be rerouted, police said around 10:20 p.m.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

