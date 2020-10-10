Driver attempts to flee scene of fatal crash on Holland Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police said a crash resulted in a fatality Friday night on Holland Road.

Dispatchers said they responded around 8 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries at the intersection of Holland Road and Governors Way.

When officers arrived on the scene, the man driving the vehicle involved fled the scene on foot and was “apprehended a short distance later by officers.” Police also said the driver of the suspect vehicle was transported by Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The victim driver, an adult woman, succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Police say that at this time, speed and alcohol may be contributing factors to the crash. The case remains under investigation by members of the Fatal Crash Team (FACT).

