Fatal crash involving pedestrian on Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police said a person died after a crash involving a pedestrian Monday night.
The crash happened in the 5800 block of Northampton Boulevard around 7:45 p.m.
All westbound lanes of the road were closed at Baker Road as of 8:25 p.m., police wrote in a tweet.
Drivers were asked to use caution in the area and take a different route if possible. Dispatchers said units would be on scene for a period of time.
