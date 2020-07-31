2 pedestrians die after being hit by car in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say two pedestrians died Thursday night after they were hit by a vehicle.

Police tweeted around 9:30 p.m. saying they were still on the scene of the crash, which was at Independence Boulevard and Broad Street. The call came in around 9 p.m.

Police say preliminary investigation shows a man and woman walked into the road and were hit by a vehicle.

Officers attempted to give aid and save their lives, but both people died from their injuries at the scene.

Southbound traffic on Independence Boulevard was being diverted down Broad Street for several hours. The crash is being investigated by the Fatal Crash Team (FACT).

Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes.

More information will be released by police once it’s available.

