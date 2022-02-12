Fatal crash closes portion of Charity Neck Rd in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have closed a portion of Charity Neck Road following a fatal crash in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the department’s fatal crash team is currently at the scene of the crash in the 3600 block of Charity Neck Road.

Police dispatch say the call for the crash came in around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash. No further information has been released.