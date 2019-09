VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say officers are responding to a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles at an intersection in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police said in a tweet the crash happened at the intersection of Independence and Pembroke boulevards.

Dispatchers said it was reported around 6 a.m. that three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police cautioned drivers to avoid the area.

VBPD working fatal vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Independence/Pembroke Blvd. NB traffic from Independence Circle to Haygood shut down and SB traffic from Pembroke to Witchduck shut down. Avoid the area until further notice! @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) September 20, 2019

