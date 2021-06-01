Fatal crash temporarily shuts down portion of Dam Neck Road in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash on Dam Neck Road.
Dispatch said they received the call around 3:11 a.m. for a multi-vehicle accident in the 2500 block of Dam Neck Road.
Just after 4 a.m., VBPD tweeted about the crash and confirmed it involved two vehicles and that it was fatal. 10 On Your Side is working to find out if there were other injuries.
Dam Neck Road between Drakesmile and London Bridge was closed for several hours. The roadways have since reopened.
