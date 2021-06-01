Fatal crash temporarily shuts down portion of Dam Neck Road in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash on Dam Neck Road.

Dispatch said they received the call around 3:11 a.m. for a multi-vehicle accident in the 2500 block of Dam Neck Road.

Just after 4 a.m., VBPD tweeted about the crash and confirmed it involved two vehicles and that it was fatal. 10 On Your Side is working to find out if there were other injuries.

Dam Neck Road between Drakesmile and London Bridge was closed for several hours. The roadways have since reopened.

A deadly crash investigation is happening right now on Dam Neck Rd.

Two cars are damaged, it looks like both caught fire.

Family members are heartbroken by the news. @MadisonG_WAVY will help you around the detour on @WAVY_News This Morning. pic.twitter.com/DwWOSAo3Sd — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) June 1, 2021

Jinger Ioven, says a truck slammed into a stalled vehicle this morning on Dam Neck Road.

She says the truck then blew up.

The other vehicle had three people, one was outside of the car.

At least one person died, @WAVY_News is working to find out how the others are doing. pic.twitter.com/IhEKy3slkw — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) June 1, 2021

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.