Family offers reward in unsolved Virginia Beach murder case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – It has been more than a year since 25-year-old Hunter Goode was shot to death in Virginia Beach. The case remains unsolved.

Wednesday afternoon, Virginia Beach Police held a press conference with Goode’s family to make a plea for information.

His family announced they are offering a $10,000 cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest. This is on top of the Crime Solvers $1,000 reward. You’re encouraged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP with any information.

On November 14, 2018, police were called to Elizabeth Court for a home invasion. At the time, witnesses said they woke up to about ten gunshots, then saw the suspects take off down the street. When officers arrived, they found Goode dead outside and the back door and fence kicked open.

A year has passed and investigators have been unable to solve the case.

