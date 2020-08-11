Family searches for answers after man shot and killed by police in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Five months have passed since officers shot and killed a Norfolk man at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and police have released no additional information about what happened that day.

Back in March, Virginia Beach and Norfolk officers were serving felony warrants to 23-year-old Alvin Baum II on 35th Street when the shooting happened.

He died at the scene.

Baum’s father, whose name is also Alvin, says they barely get any sleep anymore as they’re constantly trying to understand how it ended like this.

“We were heartbroken; we just didn’t understand what happened,” said Baum.

Baum says he was aware Alvin didn’t show up to court for possession charges and tried to convince him to turn himself in. But instead, he says his son fled out of fear and ended up at a hotel at the Oceanfront.

On March 20, officers were serving felony warrants to Baum around 11:25 a.m. when the shooting happened.

Officers say they tried to save Baum’s life, but he died from his injuries.

No officers were hurt. Police say they found a handgun near Baum during their investigation.

The family did get a copy of the Medical Examiner’s report, which reveals Alvin was shot 12 times all over his body.

It is still not clear what led up to shots being fired.

“For them to be police officers serving a warrant, it doesn’t take that many times to shoot a person. It almost feels like it was just target practice,” said Baum.

The VBPD is conducting an internal investigation into the shooting with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

A spokesperson told 10 On Your Side at the time of this report, they don’t have the Virginia Beach Police Department’s report yet, but anticipate having it in the near future. Since the matter is under review, the office would not comment further on the case.



“We’re just trying to get to the truth and find out exactly what happened and we want to see the body cam that they say they have; supposed to have three body cams. We just want to know the truth and get closure of what really happened to our son,” Baum said.

The family is asking if you know anything, if you saw anything that morning to please contact them personally at baumalvin@aol.com

This is a story WAVY News 10 will continue to follow.

