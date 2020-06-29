Family pleads for answers after North Carolina man fatally shot at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A North Carolina family is crying out for justice after 26-year old Calvin Allen was shot and killed at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront last week.

Calvin, better know by his middle name, Demerius, was shot and killed in the 3000 block of Pacific Ave one week ago. But he is not from Hampton Roads, and with little answers his family is hoping someone can help them.

Shunneisha Allen said the last time Demerius Allen spoke with his family was Sunday morning. The next time they heard about him was police saying he had been shot and killed.

“Disbelief, we couldn’t believe it, so our first thing is to start blowing up his Facebook and he never answered,” she said.

Police say Allen was shot in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue, and he later died at the scene. Allen’s aunt and cousin said he was only in town for vacation and they still have a lot of questions. Police say there is still no suspect information.

“We want justice for my nephew because he didn’t deserve this and we’re just trying to look out for his benefit to get some closure with the family, and we don’t want one of his cases to be swept up under the mat,” said his aunt Vastine Allen.

She says her nephew still had a long life to live.

“He was a father to be, so that right there is bad enough, not even being able to meet your own child,” Vastine said.

“That’s all he ever wanted was his baby. That was our last conversation, he was excited to be a dad,” said his cousin Alicia Logan.

“He was just so humble, he was just as sweet, he would walk in a room and light it up, beautiful smile I mean just down to earth. He was never a troublemaker, he’d give you the shirt off his back,” Logan said.

Allen’s family lives in North Carolina just outside of Asheville. Even though they are far away they say they’re determined to find justice for him.

“We just want whoever to know who did this we can’t stop, won’t stop and justice will be served for Demerius Allen,” Logan said.

Allen’s family said they would offer an award themselves for any help solving this. Police are still investigating.