Family of women badly hurt in Northampton Boulevard crash say long recovery ahead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The families of the two women seriously hurt in a crash last week on Northampton Boulevard are speaking out as their loved ones continue to recover.

The crash happened one week ago at the intersection of Premium Outlets Boulevard and Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

On that day, Melissa Bencosme and Christi Bastion were on their way to work when everything changed.

“Christi thought that they were going to die,” said Tawnya Bastion, Christi’s mother.

The crash involved three vehicles: a sedan the women were in, a pickup truck, and a tractor-trailer.

The women were hit from behind, pinned up against a brick retaining wall, and trapped inside of their cars for hours.

Tawnya said, “They were in the car for three hours. They had to back off because the trucks were on top of them.”

They made it out alive, but not unscathed.

Christi lost both legs and has a fractured pelvis.

“The doctors have told me that it’s going to take four to six weeks in the hospital and then she’ll be at least four weeks in rehab,” said Tawnya. “But because she also had pelvic fractures, she cannot weight bear for 12 weeks. He said we’re looking at a two-year process at the least.”

Melissa lost a leg and has a broken foot. Monday marked her fifth surgery.

Franny Bencosme, Melissa’s sister, said “It hurts so much to see her in so much pain by something that wasn’t even caused by them.”

Her family is trying to bring her home to New Jersey for her recovery.

“It’s been crazy,” said Franny. “Seeing my sister going through this pain, my best friend, going through the pain that she’s going through.”

The families say it’s been a difficult week, but they are doing their best to stay positive.

“We have to say, ‘Yes, it sucks and yes it hurts and I don’t understand how bad the pain is, but someday you’re going to walk again.’ There’s no question in her mind that she’s not going to walk,” said Tawnya.

Although the walk won’t be easy, it’s one the women and their families are grateful for.

You can help the Bencosme family by clicking here. You can help the Bastion family by clicking here.

Latest Posts: