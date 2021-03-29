Family of woman killed at Virginia Beach Oceanfront: ‘We need answers, we need closure’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The family of Deshayla Harris, one of the two people shot and killed in several shooting incidents Friday night at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, is searching for answers after her death.

Harris, a reality TV star on “The Bad Girls Club,” died after being struck by gunfire in the 300 block of 19th Street, police say. Investigators say it was one of three separate shooting incidents that night and so far several men have been arrested in connection to the incidents. Another involved a Virginia Beach police officer fatally shooting 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch, of Virginia Beach. Eight other people were also hurt by bullets.

Few details have been released in the case, but police believe Harris was a bystander.

“We do believe that she truly is, at this point in time, an innocent victim that was probably struck by stray gunfire in some regards,” Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said Saturday in a press conference.

Her family says they have been contacted twice by investigators, but have not spoken formally in person to police.

"We need answers; we need closure," the family told WAVY's Regina Mobley in an exclusive interview on Monday.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said that in the investigation into Lynch’s death, investigators found a firearm “in the vicinity” of the shooting, but didn’t immediately have any evidence that it belonged to Lynch. Neudigate also said the officer who killed Lynch was wearing a body camera but it was not activated “for unknown reasons.”

Lynch’s father told WAVY News 10’s Andy Fox on Saturday that his son was “a father’s dream.”