Family of man who died trying to cross Northampton Boulevard speaks out

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Memories of 56-year-old Norfolk native Aubrey Parker will stay close to the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

“Our fun, our laughter, our love, we used to sit around and talk about anything and everything,” said Sheila Woods, one of Aubrey Parker’s sisters.

Another one of his sisters, Angela Parker, says they’ll miss their baby brother who would help anyone in any way he could.

They believe Aubrey Parker was crossing Northampton Boulevard from the truck stop to the bus stop when he was hit and killed last month.

His sisters are heartbroken but are relieved to know the city is working to install additional crosswalks.

“Who would’ve known God would take my brother and use his death to implement change,” said Woods.

For them, it was also an action they say should have come sooner,.

“That is a well-traveled road a highly traveled road I am surprised more safety precautions were not put in place long before now,” explained Angela Parker.

As we’ve previously reported, Virginia Beach Public Works officials are in the process of creating two crosswalks in the area. One at Burton Station — construction started for that on Monday — the other at Baker Road.

“You can’t fix everything but something as critical and as many accidents and lives that have been lost on that one stretch of road that should have been done years ago. Not only implement the crosswalks, reduce the speed,” said Woods.

Drew Lankford with Virginia Beach Public Works says traffic engineering looks at road safety on a regular basis and speed is something that’s considered.

“Do they need to change the speed limit? Does there need to be a crosswalk somewhere with an additional light? I mean, there’s a number of things they can look at and that’s what they’re doing right now,” explained Lankford.

Lankford says there’s been a lot of growth on and around Northampton Boulevard so he’s sure more adjustments will come in the future that fall in line with traffic engineering assessments.

10 On Your Side has been updated when it comes to the crosswalk on Baker Road, the planning and design phase will be completed within the next six months and the actual completion of the project is sometime in late fall or early winter 2022.

Aubrey Parker’s funeral is scheduled for Friday, October 8th, at Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church located at 1057 Kennedy Street in Norfolk.