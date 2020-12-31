Family of Gabby Aldea remembers young activist as a fighter for the voiceless

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A fighter until her last breath: that’s how loved ones are remembering Gabrielle “Gabby” Aldea.

The 21-year-old unexpectedly died this week, but she leaves behind a legacy of activism in Hampton Roads.

Aldea was born with several medical issues, but she turned her adversity into action. It’s something her family plans to continue.

Small in size but big in everything she did, Aldea had a spirit that was larger than life.

“She knew she could be heard and if she could do it, then anybody could do it,” said Aldea’s mother, Chrischa Ives.

She’s mourning her loss, but Ives told 10 On Your Side the overwhelming support from the community has left her humbled with pride.

“She was so brilliant because she was born that way. I couldn’t teach her what she had,” Ives said.

Aldea’s activism began when she was 18 years old. She lost access to healthcare, so she began contacting elected officials to spark change.

“She would get up every day, drive herself to the TCC library and start emailing and she would call them,” Ives said.

Since then, Aldea became a fixture in the advocacy community. She championed multiple causes, from healthcare to social justice.

“She was not aggressive by any means, [but] she was also not afraid to say what needed to be said,” said Olivia Berneche, Aldea’s aunt.

Although she’s no longer with us, her family said she made a lasting impact that was more than politics.

“It was giving a voice to those felt that they didn’t have a voice,” Ives said.

They hope her tenacity will inspire others to do the same.

“We can carry that on and that’s the only way we can honor her,” she said.

There will be a resolution in Aldea’s honor when the Virginia General Assembly reconvenes in January.