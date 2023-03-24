VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Deshayla Harris announced Friday that they plan to sue the City of Virginia Beach for $50 million.

Harris was killed by a stray bullet during a shooting on 19th Street in March 2021. She was one of nine people who were injured during the shooting.

Although several people have been arrested in connection with the shootings, no one has been charged in connection to Harris’ death.

10 On Your Side’s Michelle Wolf was at the Oceanfront where the announcement was made and says the family will be suing the city for $50 million as well as an additional $350,000 in punitive damages.

JUST IN: The family of Deshayla Harris is suing the city of Virginia Beach for $50 mil and $350,000 in punitive damages. Harris was killed nearly 2 years ago by a stray bullet at the Oceanfront. Her family and attorneys say the city is withholding information @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/CCdiFwCUEy — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) March 24, 2023

The family, along with Attorney Justin Fairfax, said they believe the City of Virginia Beach is withholding information in regard to the shooting.

