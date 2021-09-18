Family of Ashanti Billie, local policymakers push for full implementation of alert system

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Family members of Ashanti Billie and local policymakers gathered Saturday to commemorate the fourth anniversary of her disappearance and continue the push for the full implementation of the Ashanti Alert Act.

Community members held the event at GATHER Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon, fours years after Billie went missing.

In 2021, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) have formally requested funding to ensure the full implementation of the Ashanti Alert system.

The Ashanti Alert Act is named after Ashanti Billie, a 19-year-old woman who was abducted on her way to work at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in September 2017.

Her body was later discovered in North Carolina 11 days after she was first reported missing. Due to her age, Ashanti did not meet the criteria for an Amber or Silver Alert – tools utilized by law enforcement that allow the public to assist in locating missing children or senior citizens.

The law requires the Department of Justice (DOJ) to establish a national communications network, named the Ashanti Alert, that would notify the public about missing or endangered adults through radio and television broadcast systems.

The law also requires the Attorney General to designate a national coordinator to work with states to establish Ashanti Alert systems and to develop voluntary guidelines that states and territories should use in creating their networks.