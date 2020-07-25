Family of 5 involved in VB hit-and-run

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Yusun Beck And his wife, who is 31 weeks pregnant, were really shaken up after they were involved in a hit-and-run Friday night.

Beck says they were headed back from Bible study when he noticed a car turning on a red light.

He says the car hit his driver side, causing them to flip several times across the median.

“I’m looking at my wife and kids and my wife is jostled so much, it just shakes her so much like a coffee machine,” said Beck.

In those few moments, he says he thought they were going to die.

Their three children in the back are ages 10,15, and 17.

Beck says once the car stopped moving, dozens of community members came to help.

While the police report says there were no injuries, Beck said the family took the ambulance to the hospital to get checked out.

His pregnant wife spent days in the hospital because the baby was having complications, but she has since been released.

“We had elevated heart rates. It would go back and forth and it got to the point where I couldn’t see monitors anymore. I had to get on magnesium, which helps with brain hemorrhaging if we had to deliver. I’m on steroids to speed up lung development in case we had to do an emergency c-section. It was really scary,” said Melissa Daignault.

He says the brand new car they’d only had for three weeks is now totaled.

Now, police say the car they’re looking for is possibly an older model green or gray sports car, possibly a Ford or Buick.

Officials say the suspect turned in front of Beck’s car causing the accident, then fled the area.

It was last seen heading toward Chesapeake.

“The honest thing would be to turn yourself in and face justice for the most part because you left a family there. We went through all that we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Beck said.

