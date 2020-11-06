Family of 4 and 2 dogs displaced after fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Fire officials say two adults, two children and two dogs have been displaced after a fire on Corvette Lane Thursday afternoon.
Fire crews responded to the 300 block of Corvette Lane in the Plaza section of the city around 4 p.m. Thursday for a residential fire.
The fire was marked under control five minutes after crews arrived on scene.
The American Red Cross has been notified about the family’s displacement.
There were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
