VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A family of three and their pet dog has been displaced following a townhouse fire in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Kiwanis Loop in the Salem Lakes section of Virginia Beach.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing fire on the side of the house. Firefighters were able to rescue and administer oxygen to the family dog.

The fire was under control around 7:45 p.m. 3 adults have been displaced. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Kiwanis Loop Fire, July 18, 2022 (Courtesy – VBFD)

